«BALTIC PRESS»



Baltic Press - is an agency with half a century’s experience on the news market. The traditions and quality of information are maintained and continually improved on through the hard work and dedication of our highly qualified journalists, in the Baltic countries, Scandinavia, Russia and the CIS working for you, as well as by co-operating with leading foreign information agencies. Preparation and submission of reliable and multilateral information have always been and still are of the utmost importance. The Baltic News Agency “Baltic Press” was and remains a reliable information providing partner for those who have co-operated with us for a long time and for those who intend to utilize our services.